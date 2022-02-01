Yobe govt thumbs up AFRYDEV for training GBV Survivors

The Chairman of Geidam local government council in Yobe state, Ali Kolu Kachalla, has applauded African Youths for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation (AFRYDEV) in partnership with UN women through a consortium for training and graduating 50 survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Kachalla, while congratulating the grandaunts charged them to take up the responsibility of bursting the economy of Geidam through the various skills acquired, and not to sell out the start-up kits that were provided to them adding that his office is always open for any support.

The survivors were trained through apprenticeship on how to improve their local business and make profits on various skills of their choice.

The 50 survivors who went through four-month rigorous skill acquisition training were successfully graduated and supported with start-up kits to support their livelihood.

According to the AFRYDEV Programme officer, the aim was to support women’s participation, leadership, and empowerment in the peace and security process and humanitarian response.

Other activities include apprenticeship programme, trauma counseling which specifically targeted their journey to recovery from the traumatic stage.