Yobe: Group advocates community involvement in fight against Malaria

As part of activities to commemorate year’s world Malaria Day, Yobe State Programme Officer, Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN) Muktar Muhammad Shehu, said they have intensified the fight against malaria.

.

Shehu disclosed this in Damaturu during a media briefing for ACOMIN state meeting 2022.

He explained that there in need for media to advocate for government at all levels to increase their budgetary allocations to fight against Malaria in particular and health in general.

According to him, media should also educate the general public on the need to imbibe Malaria prevention practices as a life.

“Also there in need for Involvement and contributions of communities, philanthropists and the private sector in Malaria intervention” he noted.

He revealed that in the last few months in the state, ACOMIN recorded tremendous achievement towards fighting Malaria.

He said some of their activities includes; provision of Malaria drugs stickout by COCOSOHDI at Gaba Tasha in Fune local Government, facilitate deployment of midwife at Murfa by Green Environment support in Damaturu and fencing of kalallawa Primary Health care by Hope Interactive in Damaturu LGA.

