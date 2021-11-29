Yobe: Group seeks govt support to end violence against women, girls

The African Youths for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation in partnership with International Alert Nigeria with support from the European Union in Nigeria has commemorated the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Gujba local government area of Yobe state.

Speaking shortly after the Dignity Walk in Buni-Yadi, the Executive Director African Youths for peace Development and Empowerment Foundation, Maryam Aje said, it is aimed at stimulating public conversations and amplify voices to increase commitments and actions towards ending violence against women and children.

“Nigeria is among the countries where the 16 days of activism is celebrated with much attention as an action accelerate commitment and galvanizing support for eliminating of violence against women especially in the North-east to the highest effect of the humanitarian crises on women, girls and children.

“Women and children constitutes 8 percent of the overall crises population and 8 percent of the new displacements who are forcing high levels of deprivation and Vulnerability with about 29 percent of IDPs household are headed by single women and girls”.

