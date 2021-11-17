Yobe: KACRAN charges members on peace, unity

Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) on Tuesday charged its members to live in peace, unity and participate in the ongoing online voter registration.

The national president of the association, Khalil Mohammed Bello, stated this during its 4th annual general congress in Damaturu, yobe state capital.

Khalil stated that KACRAN is an association registered on 27 March 2017 with members across the 31 states of the nation including Abuja is committed to bringing the perennial conflict between farmers and herders to an end.

“Federal and state government should work jointly to make sure that they reclaim the encroached grazing reserved and the blocked cattle route. Surely we are hundreds percent sure that peace would be maintained in the country,” he said.

In his remarks, the Yobe state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General who is the Legal Adviser of the Association, Barr Sale Samanja said, advised the association on how to avert farmers and herders clashes in yobe and Nigeria at large.

He said “in fact this is what inform my decision to joined this association”

