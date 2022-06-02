Yobe launches 2,000 deca beds, 1, 500 desks for schools

Yobe state government through the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education has launched the distribution of 1,500 two seater desks and 2,000 double deca beds to Senior Secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss, launched the distribution on behalf of the state government Thursday in Damaturu, the state capital.

Dr Idriss said from day one of the advent of this administration, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has been doing everything humanly possible within the little resources available in the state to meet the yearning and aspiration of the people.

He stated that at the level of the ministry, they are committed to making sure that all vision of Governor Buni on education in the state has been translated to reality.

“I’ve directed ministry officials to ensure fair distribution of the items and materials,” he said.

He called on all school principals of the benefiting schools to utilise the beds, desks given to their respective schools for the purpose intended

