Yobe lawmaker dumps APC, picks PDP ticket

A member, Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon Abdu Mamman Zoto, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and accepted automatic offer to run on the People’s Democratic Party’s ticket.

Zoto, who represents Damagum constituency, revealed yesterday in Damaturu that he was forced out of the party by political adversities, noting that he had no option but to dump the oppressive APC.

He regretted that despite his loyalty and dedication to the party his constituency was sidelined in allocation of projects and government and programmes which he said could have made positive impacted on the lives of his constituents.

“I face a lot of resistance from within the party whenever I tried to influence policies that would have positive impact on the lives of my people.

“Since the party could not avail me the opportunity to champion the course of my constituents, it is better I move to another political party (PDP) that is willing to provide me with the needed support.

“The worst thing that happened was during the party congresses, they removed all my supporter from the delegate list, no single person was left to me, at last while preparing for my continuity in 2019 they insisted on holding primaries where I don’t have a single delegate.

“I consulted the PDP officials in Yobe State, they welcomed me, knowing my strength in my constituency, I have large number of supporters and you know politics is a game of numbers.

The PDP decided to offer me automatic ticket to contest for my seat in 2019”, he said assuring that he would accordingly repay the party with good result

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.