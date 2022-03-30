In Yobe, Lawmaker launches constituency youth empowerment campaign

As part of efforts to make members of her constituency self-reliant, the member representing Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa in Federal Constituency in Yobe state, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Tuesday, launched strategic constituency youth empowerment and poverty alleviation assistance phase III.

Speaking at the event, Khadija said, she was able to do this through continued financial assistance and constituency projects.

The lawmaker empowered the four local government areas under her constituency with 44 units of tricycles, 220 grinding machines, 220 sewing machines, 1000 wrappers, 1000 blankets and 1000 pieces of mosquito nets.

She also gave packages including 100 kilogrammes of 190 bags of Guinea corn, 100 kilogrammes of 190 bags of Maize, 100 kilogrammes of 186 bags of beans, 401 cartons of spaghetti, 600 gallons of five-litre cooking oil and 100 gallons of four-litre cooking oil.

She said, “The items is to fullfil my mandate, to bring prosperity to my people and alleviate them from all levels of hardship in any way we can.

“Through this programme, we are able to allow recipients to become more confident and independent especially in controlling the lives of those that are their dependants.”

The Lawmaker further revealed that as part of her constituency projects, she is able to construct 28 boreholes, maternity health centers, kidney dialysis center at Yobe state University Teaching hospital Damaturu, 10 class rooms and VIP toilets.

Others are provisions of various solar electrification units all over the four local government areas under her constituency.

She called on the beneficiaries to use the items given to them accordingly.

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni represented at the occasion by Yobe state Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mohammed Lamin said Khadija’s constituency was the worst-hit by insurgency in the state.

Buni said his administration has made concerted efforts towards restoration of normalcy, rebuilding all destroyed public structures, resettlement of victims of the crisis and restoration of livelihood in the affected communities.