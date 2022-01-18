Yobe Micro-finance Bank and youth empowerment

As a leader, one of the most important things to remember is empathy. Truly, listening when you are being spoken to and recognise each team member’s input. Leading with empathy enables a person to predict the effect of their decisions or actions on the other members of a team and make strategies accordingly. This will help you not only understand what your employees are going through during the period of change but also help you build relationships and this is what exactly the current Managing Director, Yobe Microfinance Bank, Dr. Sheriff Muhammad Ibrahim (Almuhajir), is doing in reviving the bank.

When Ibrahim was appointed to head the bank, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state approved the demolition of the old structure and complete renovation of Yobe Microfinance Bank; now, the bank is one of the most beautiful structures in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Knowing the importance of empowerment of youths and vulnerable population, the managing director launched the disbursement of N54 million to 200 GSM marketers, small scale businesses and food items to civil servants in the state.

He said the N54 million was for 200 GSM sellers and repairers (N24 million), AAU Talio N20 million, food items for Yobe state civil servants and N10 million for other small scale businesses.

In his passion to reduce poverty and unemployment in the state, the managing director ordered the management to assist Yobe state civil servants with Interest free loans. The business is aimed to provide an alternative solution to the rising inflation rate of basic commodities in the country especially food items.

Remarkably, during the resolutions of the 57th Yobe Microfinance Bank’s Board of Directors meeting, its chairman and Secretary to the Yobe State Government commended the management of the bank for continuous improvement in profits for as against the old trend of incurring losses. The board approved the appointment of four graduates as permanent staff of the bank, ratified the disbursement of N24 million for GSM Sellers and Repairers Association in Damaturu and approved same amount to be disbursed in Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua totalling N96 million.

Others are; approval of the introduction of a new product “Purchase Order” to help Yobe state civil servants have access to basic needs and the approval for upgrade of the bank’s software (Bankone) and the procurement of instant ATM card printing machine.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,

Media Consultant,

Yobe Microfinance Bank