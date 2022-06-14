Yobe model schools to begin academic activities next session 

The Yobe Model, Mega Schools are to commence academic activities in the new session of the academic calendar in September this year.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Primary Education, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, stated this Tuesday while briefing the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, on the proposed commencement of academic activities.

A statement signed by the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Mala Buni, Mamman Mohammed quoted the commissioner as saying that headmasters and assistant headmasters with requisite qualifications have already been recruited to run the schools.

“The schools are to operate the two curricula of Western and Quranic education.

“We want to provide a strong and pure academic background in the two curricula, closer to the people.

“This is to bring more opportunities to less privileged parents who cannot sponsor their children to go outside the state to acquire the combined Western and Quranic education,” he said.

The commissioner added that 315 teachers are to be employed for the new schools.

“We have already interviewed 2,500 applicants to select the best 315 who are most qualified to give quality Western education and unadulterated Islamic knowledge to our students,” he said.

The state governor, Mala Buni, assured the commitment of his administration to improve the quality of education in the state.

