Yobe: Modu Gujba emerges chairman as ANAN elects new executive

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) Damaturu Branch, Tuesday, elected new executive who would pilot its affairs for the next two years.

Modu Mohammed Gujba was elected as the Chairman, Bulama Garba Dandibi Vice Chairman while Mohammed Lawan is the new secretary.

Others are Babagana Umar Assistant Secretary, Kabiru Alhaji Saidu Financial Secretary, Hassana Musa Baba Treasurer, Shettima Muktar PRO, Sale Ali Dala Ex-Officio 1 And Adamu Mohammed Ex-Officio 2.

While congratulating the new executive, the president and chairman of council, ANAN, Prof. Benjemin Chuka Osisioma, represented by a council member, chairman branches and benevolent committee, Ibrahim Makut, described the election as peaceful one, and urged other branches to emulate.

“The new exco should ensure that they carry their members along, and make sure that they have an activity in line with the detects of the association in two years they have the mandate,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mallan Gujba, while urging members to unite for common purpose, promised to move the association to greater heights.

Related

No tags for this post.