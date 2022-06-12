Yobe: NAWOJ, women organisations seek gender inclusion in representation 

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in collaboration with the Network of Women-led Organisations in Yobe state, has called on gubernatorial candidates of the various political parties to pick women as their running mates in the interest of fairness, equity and justice.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairperson of Yobe state NAWOJ, Hajiya Fatima Mohd Ahmad and the chairperson of the Network of Women-led Organisations, Altine Ibrahim, tagged “Women inclusion in 2023 electioneering process,” pointed out that inclusion of women and other marginalised groups for a sane society and development is imperative at this critical time of transition.

They stated the need for advocacy for this campaign to be given a human face that will guarantee ultimate outcome for a better Nigeria.

NAWOJ and the organisations also commended all registered political parties in the state for the successful conduct of their primary elections.

While congratulating Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, for the numerous achievements recorded within his 3 years in office which affect the lives of the people positively, they also commended the governor for appointing three members of the Association of People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) as his special assistants.

