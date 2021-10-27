Yobe, NEDC donate food, others to Potiskum correctional centre





The Yobe state government with the support from North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Tuesday donated food and non-food items to Nigerian Correctional Service in Potiskum.

Yobe state Focal Person of NEDC, Dr. Ali Ibrahim Abbas stated this in Potiskum as he presented the relief materials to management of the Medium Custodial Centre Potiskum.

He stated that governor Buni had earlier received donation of food and non food items from the NEDC and he has instructed that the inmate part of it be given to the inmate.

“So what we brought today are items that basically meant to improve human dignity, welfare and happiness of the people in this correctional facility”, he said.

In his remarks Barr. Sale Samanja, Yobe state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, said ”we are here on behalf of his excellency the yobe state governor to deliver food and non-food items to the correctional center here in Potiskum.

“On our side we’re also looking at how we can come in to assist the inmates particularly in the area of vocational training.

“Therefore we are thinking of bringing some sewing machines, carpentry materials, knitting materials for female inmates and other vocational facilities that will enhance their lives after serving their terms.

He mentioned the items to include 100 bags of rice, 50 packets of spaghetti, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 10 bags of sugar, 200 pieces of mosque nets, 200 blankets, 200 mats 500 pieces of facemasks, and 100 bottles of hand sanitisers.

Samanja expressed optimism the that this items would ease some of the problems the inmates encounter.