Yobe: NERI donates text books, furniture to 3 schools in insurgency affected area

Northeast Regional Initiatives (NERI) has donated text books and furniture to three Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) in Geidam local government council of Yobe state ahead of the school reopening.

NERI Programme Officer, Bukar Kurama, while making symbolic presentation of the items said the effort was to improve and enhance access to education for all students in the insurgency affected areas.

“The major reason for this intervention was to improve the access to education learning and teaching materials by all schools in a view to ensure enhance quality education,” he said.

He further said the donations were part of its social responsibilities to the host communities and to also support government.

Kurama noted that the burden on the government were so cumbersome hence the need for individuals and organisations to come in.

One of the benefiting Principal, Mohammed Kolo Geidam, said they have been receiving interventions in the area, but the gesture by Northeast Regional Initiatives were exceptional.

“To be sincere NERI has done exceptionally well. It helped in providing sitting and reading materials, women programme among others in this community. I am calling on other stakeholders to come to our aid inorder to get viable students and schools in future,” he said.

The benefiting schools were Junior Secondary School Kawuri, Junior Boys Secondary School and Junior Girls Secondary School Kafela respectively, all in Geidam local government council.