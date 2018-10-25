Yobe NGO sensitises communities on  funds tracking

The Connected Development (CODE), a non-governmental organisation, has

said it was working with communities at the grassroots to have vast

knowledge on how to track government spending for proper accountability.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Community Engagement

Manager, Busayo Morakinyo, while answering questions from journalists

at a one day sensitisation workshop organised for Yobe communities in

Damaturu, the state capital.

With a theme “Tracking government spending in Nigerian Grassroots

Communities”, Busayo said citizens have the right to know every

project situated in their communities, know the contractor and the

financial implications involved, which will help them hold the

government accountable.

“The aim of this sensitisation is to teach communities how to track

government expenses, especially in marginalised communities. To make

sure communities are carried along in the process of every project,

for more sustainability.

“We are showing them how to get information and continue the process,” he said.

According to Busayo, ‘‘there are about nine steps in which government

funds can be tracked. By knowing the contractor, going to

implementation site, getting data from the responsible agency, town

hall meetings, collaborations with media, among others.’’

Earlier in his remarks, Muazu Modu, the state chapter leader, said the

citizens have embraced the initiatives by giving them all the

necessary cooperation.

Blueprint gathered that, despite the limited sources at their disposal,

communities from five local government councils of Damaturu, Tarmuwa,

Fune, Gujba and Gulani, attended the workshop and hoped to sensitize

more local governments communities in the future.

