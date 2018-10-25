Yobe NGO sensitises communities on  funds tracking

The Connected Development (CODE), a non-governmental organisation, has
said it was working with communities at the grassroots to have vast
knowledge on how to track government spending for proper accountability.
This was disclosed yesterday by the Community Engagement
Manager, Busayo Morakinyo, while answering questions from journalists
at a one day sensitisation workshop organised for Yobe communities in
Damaturu, the state capital.
With a theme “Tracking government spending in Nigerian Grassroots
Communities”, Busayo said citizens have the right to know every
project situated in their communities, know the contractor and the
financial implications involved, which will help them hold the
government accountable.
“The aim of this sensitisation is to teach communities how to track
government expenses, especially in marginalised communities. To make
sure communities are carried along in the process of every project,
for more sustainability.
“We are showing them how to get information and continue the process,” he said.
According to Busayo, ‘‘there are about nine steps in which government
funds can be tracked. By knowing the contractor, going to
implementation site, getting data from the responsible agency, town
hall meetings, collaborations with media, among others.’’
Earlier in his remarks, Muazu Modu, the state chapter leader, said the
citizens have embraced the initiatives by giving them all the
necessary cooperation.
Blueprint gathered that, despite the limited sources at their disposal,
communities from five local government councils of Damaturu, Tarmuwa,
Fune, Gujba and Gulani, attended the workshop and hoped to sensitize
more local governments communities in the future.
Be the first to comment