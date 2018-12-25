Yobe: NGO trains 100 youth on trauma recovery, peace building

As part of its activities towards recovery, a Non-Governmental Organization, African Youth for Peace Development (AFRYDEV) with support from European Union funded project, Managing Conflicts in the Northeast being implemented by British Council has provided capacity building training to 100 youths in Geidam on entrepreneurship, trauma recovery and peace building.

The programme held at the weekend in Geidam community, one of the most affected local governments by insurgency.

The Executive Director, Maryam Aje said “the training is aimed at empowering the youth through

peace building and economic empowerment so as to build their resilience to actively contribute to peace process in the area”.

“One hundred youths have been enrolled into four months skills acquisitions training on various trades and will be provided with starter packs after the apprenticeship period” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Geidam local government chairman, Mulima Mato represented by the Kaumi Goggobe appreciated the support noting that it will assist their people in regaining their livelihood.

“It is our hope that this project will support local peace structure and complement government’s efforts in addressing conflict issues in our communities”.

Beneficiaries were drawn across the wards of the local government.