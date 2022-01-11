Yobe: No political interference in Army recruitment – C’ttee

There is no political interference in the Nigerian Army recruitment and no politician has any influence on the exercise.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the chairman Yobe state recruitment committee, Brig-Gen Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd).

He stated this Monday at the 241 Recce Battalion recruit center Nguru while in an interview with journalists on the ongoing exercise in the state.

Abdulsalam revealed that the Nigerian Army Recruitment is the most transparent of all recruitment exercises, stressing that anybody that is not shortlisted would not take part.

“No politician has any influence on this exercise, because this is not the final. If the state takes anybody that is not competent Yobe state would lose.

“Because when it gets to Folgore, Kaduna state, they would drop unfit candidates and use others available to fill the slot,” the chairman of the recruitment committee stated.

Abdulsalam further revealed that 1,500 candidates were earlier shortlisted in the 82 regular intake exercises but the number kept decreasing due to the screening requirements, believing that no fewer than 249 would scale up by getting the best candidates out of the best.