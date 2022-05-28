Yobe: NUJ charges members on ethics

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Yobe state council has appealed to its members to sustain the ethical practice of balancing their reports before publishing or going on air.

In a statement signed by the state chairman, comrade Rajab Mohammed, said it is in order not to deceive the public especially at this period of party primaries.

Comrade Rejab urged the political parties and the aspirants not to consider election as do or die affair.

“Shun politics of thuggery and movement with dangerous weapons”, he added.

He noted that NUJ members are also cautioned to be very conscious while discharging their professional duties especially in crowded places for safety.

