Yobe organises ministerial briefing on Gaidam’s achievements

Yobe state Ministry of Home Affairs and Information has organised a ministerial briefing for media and citizens to highlight the achievements of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam.

Declaring the briefings opened, the Commissioner for the ministry, Alhaji Mala Musti, noted that the event was to highlight the governor’s giant strides in the socio economic development of the

state.

He called on working journalists in the state to explore the silent

achievements of the governor, having served the state for the period of about 10 years.

“Yobe state has recorded tremendous transformation in infrastructural development, health care services, education, agriculture, environment as well as reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation of our displaced communities.

“I urge you to please give a wider and continuous coverage to this exercise up to the last day of the event,” he said.

In his remarks, chairman, House Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Hon. Gafo Mai Zabu Bizi, said the exercise was aimed at targeting citizens with the state’s desired understanding and cooperation towards building a secured society.

He called on the press to disseminate information on developments in the state so as to make the people aware of happenings around them.

About five ministries completed their briefings on the first day of the event.

