Yobe: Over 109 Mamudo delegates, stakeholders endorse Danchua

As political activities gather momentum across the country, over 109 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates and stakeholders from three wards of Mamudo Constituency in Yobe state have endorsed Mohammed Isa Bello Danchuwa, to re-contest as member, House of Assembly in the state.

The stakeholders disclosed this after its meeting in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, where they unanimously signed a document signifying approval for Danchuwa who also doubled as the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly to re-contest.

Mamudo constituency which consists of three wards of Danchuwa-Bulah, Mamudo and Ngojin have expressed willingness and endorsed Danchuwa again who had served the constituency for over two decades.

The organiser of the movement, Saidu Ibrahim (Ayaga), said it was a voluntary and unanimous decision haven seen the impact made on the people by the lawmaker.

“I stand here to read the communique of the several meetings we have been doing in resepct of our Leader Muhammad Isa Bello Danchuwa. On behalf of the entire communities of Mamudo Constituency in Yobe state, we have unanimously agreed that our current Member, Muhammad Isa Bello Danchuwa should re-contest the seat of the State Assembly comes 2023,” he said.

The deputy speaker who thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni for the confidence reposed on him, sought for the support and prayers of the constituents to fulfill all the promises made.

“After the Sallah, my constituent decided to pay me a homage. We had a double face visitation – one for sallah greetings and the second one to endorse me to recontest for the seat of member representing Mamudo Constituency. This is the fifth or sixth time I am serving after the demise of my father in an accident.

“I am very grateful to Allah, my Governor Mai Mala Buni and the entire members of my constituency, as you can see for yourself people from all walks of life in the constituency and all delegates saddled with responsibility of selecting a member house of assembly are here, I cannot thank them enough, only to pray Almighty Allah to help me meet their needs,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

