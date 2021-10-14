Yobe partners Actionaid to develop 2022-2027 action plan

Actionaid in collaboration with Yobe state Humanitarian Development Peace Building Nexus has Thursday held a workshop aimed at developing an action plan for 2022 to 2027 for the state government.

Actionaid Manager for Humanitarian and Resilient Mr David Habe, said Actionaid Nigeria with the support of Actionaid Denmark is working to operationalize the development and peace nexus at the national level.

David revealed that they are meeting with government, MDAs, Permanent Secretaries, Directors, stressing that this senior civil servants have the obligatory responsibility of implementing government agenda.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary Yobe State Ministry of Humanitarian affairs and Disaster Management, Hamidu Yusuf Babi said, the meeting is for Yobe state government and the Actionaid being partners to come together and rub-minds to plan for 2022 to 2027.

“To the fact that we are planning to come up with plan that would touche the lives of people of the state. The Government of Governor Buni always has the masses at heart in whatever he is doing.”