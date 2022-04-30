Yobe south: Group drums support for Bomai, preaches continuity

A political group, Concerned Yobe South Movement for Good Governance, has called on the current serving Senator representing Yobe south Senatorial District, Senator Ibarahim Mohammed Bomai, to continue for a second term in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group speaking through the patron Bomai support group, Abubakar Baba Dada, made the call Saturday during an event in Potiskum local government area where different political groups gathered to endorse Senator Bomai.

Dada said Senator Bomai has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was a vocal, outstanding and a vibrant representative.

Abubakar noted that the level of development that Senator Bomai brought to Yobe South in terms of road, electricity, water supply and other infrastructure can not be over-emphasise.

He revealed that their next step after the endorsement was to keep mobilising.

“We can go to the grassroots by coming to the people to tell them to go and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) as we are looking forward to double the number of voters this time around,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Potiskum local government area, Alhaji Bala Musa Lawan, said, “Bomai has proven to all that he has vast experience in managing cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity.

“With the dividends of democracy, we are benefiting under Senator Bomai, we will like to have him again as Yobe South Senatorial Contestant 2023.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

