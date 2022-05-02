Yobe state varsity gets full accreditation for Law, 4 other programmes

Yobe state University has received full accreditation status for the five programmes for Law, English Language, Biology, Computer Science and Statistics.

The University now has all its forty-one (41) undergraduate programmes fully accredited.

The result for the accreditation was contained in a letter signed by the Director of Accreditation, National Universities Commission, Dr Maryam Sali, said NUC has the statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in all Nigerian universities.

Speaking to a team from the Information Unit of the University shorty after receiving the result from the NUC, the Vice-Chancellor Yobe State University, Professor Mala M. Daura, expressed his gratitude for the achievement recorded by the University in respect of the accreditation exercise.

He used the forum to thank Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for the huge infrastructural and necessary support given to see the success of the exercise, and thanked NUC for the assessment and grant of full accreditation for the programmes.

