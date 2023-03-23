Yobe student hold victory dinner for Governor Buni

he National Union of Yobe State Students (NUYOSS) has Tuesday organised a victory dinner and award presentation to Governor Mai Mala Buni over his victory at the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the NUYOSS president, Comrade Auwal Gambo Salisu, said the involvement in the democratic process leading to the 2023 general election has gingered not only the students and youths but the generality of the people of Yobe state who freely expressed their choice in the just concluded elections.

He commended the loyalty and support that was extended to Governor Mala during and after the elections.

“This is a manifestation of the confidence reposed in the current administration of Yobe state by NUYOSSITES considering the numerous achievements in the education sector in the last four (4) years which has revolutionized the sector.

“As stakeholders and direct beneficiaries of the policies and programmes of Buni’s administration in the education sector,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Mai Mala Buni said, the elections victory is not only for him alone but for the entire citizens of the state and particularly the education community.

Represented by the chairman house committee on higher education, Buba Ibrahim Kallallawa, Buni revealed that the government has done a lots of investment to uplifting the education Yobe.

He charged the students to be law abiding citizens and concentrates on their studies.

He urged to when when doing the Unionism and activities they should not forget the why they are in the university and other institutions for study.

