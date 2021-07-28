Yobe to commence phase 2 renovation of 6 schools

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni, has on Wednesday embarked on inspection of hostels and classrooms in six schools in the state.

Governor Buni who stated this said the aim was to ascertain the requirements of the schools.

The schools are government girls college (GGC) Damaturu, Government girls secondary schools (GGSS)Buni Gari, Fika Government Secondary school(Fika-GSS) Potiskum, and Government Science Technical College (GSTC)Damagum.

Others are Government Girls Secondary school (GGSS) Ngelzarma and Government Secondary school (GSS) Degubi.

He said Governor Buni was represented by his deputy Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, alongside speaker Yobe state House of Assembly, RT Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary education, Dr Mohamed Sani Ideriss among other top government functionaries went round the respective schools to see the needs of the schools by themselves.

“The dchools are among the six schools that are to received Governor Buni’s approval for the renovation soon,” he said.

Speaking, the deputy governor said, “The governor directed us personally to come and ascertain the level of nature of the infrastructures in the schools so that when he approved it would contains all the requirements of the schools that would be simultaneously repaired.

“Government Girls secondary school (GGSS) Buni- Gari having only 1000 students with 2 hostel because of the devastating of Boko Haram have move the school to GGC Damaturu have shortage of hostels and facilities,there is need for additional infrastructures for them to have condusive atmosphere of learning and accomodation.”

The deputy governor directed the commissioner for basic and Secondary education, Dr Mohamed Sani Idris, to summited a bill for the construction of additional hostels and dispensary at GGSS Buni- Gari, bill for the construction of toilets and locker or drawer for GGC Damaturu.