Yobe to constructs 200 bed isolation centre, personnel quarters

Yobe state Executive Council has ratified the approval of the sum of N327,140,666.27 for the construction of 200-bed capacity isolation center and a one – storey building consisting of 30 room apartment House Officers’ Quarters at the Yobe state University Teaching Hospital.

Yobe state Commissioner for home affairs information and culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego revealed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists shortly after the state Exercutive Council meeting chaired by Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni at the government House Damaturu.

Bego noted that the council in session approved and ratified many projects and services to the tune of Over N7bn.

He said the 200 bed capacity isolation center is going to be used for emergency purposes across the state.

“it’s going to be used for future event in case where the state has effect for emergency before it occur so that when happened we will be able to response them effectively.

“We have covid-19, before Covid we have other event that have became pandemics such as small pox and other diseases and all of them have been conquered and by Almighty God the Covid-19 too will be conquered .

“Who knows what the next Outbreak will be in 5,10 or 50 years down to come,we have to be prepared on.” Bego said.

He said, Governor Buni commended members of the Council for their individual and collective efforts in ensuring the smooth functioning of the government and delivery of social services to the people of the state.