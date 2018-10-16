Yobe to digitalise state-owned media – Musti

Yobe state government has said efforts are underway to digitalise state own media stations, Yobe State Television and Yobe Broadcasting Corporation ,to meet with the digitisation process.

The state Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mala Musti, made the declosure in Damaturu while receiving North-east media executives who paid him a visit after their zonal quarterly meeting at the YTV, Damaturu.

“Yobe has been transformed greatly under the administration of Ibrahim Gaidam and there is need to reciprocate the gesture in digitizing the broadcast stations for government activities to be disseminated and also bring the people closer to government,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks at the meeting, the chairman of the BON North-east who is also the General Manager of Adamawa Television Corporation, Yusuf Na Dabo, said the meeting was to discuss developments of broadcast media in the region as well as focus on the 2019 general elections.

The meeting which is being held under the auspices of Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) Northeast is also aimed at discussing common challenges peculiar to media organisations in the region.

At the end of the one day meeting, new leaders were elected in which the General Manager of Yobe State Television, Musa Galadima emerged as the chairman on consensus.

