Yobe to embark on state wide measles campaign

The state social mobilisation and community engagement in collaboration with the state Primary health care management Board is to embark on a state wide sensitization on measles outbreak in Yobe state

The state chairman of the committee Hajiya Husna Ibrahim made this known Thursday in Damaturu.

Husna stated that,the committee has held a planning meeting to develop activity plan towards sensitization exercise in the state.

She said the measles outbreaks calls is for immediate action by all stakeholders in the state.

Husna Ibrahim urged on all actors including health workers to put all hands on deck towards curtailing the measles excalation in the state.

She lamented the report of the cases recieved, adding that government is up and doing towards affordable healthcare services and every one must compliment this gesture.

She noted that,the desease is associated with the weather but could be curtailed.