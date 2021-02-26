Yobe trains 50 farmers in pasture production

The Yobe state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Mairo Amshi, on Friday said the ministry had trained 50 farmers in pasture production.

Amshi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that pasture production was a source of additional income to farmers and the production of animal feeds to herdsmen.

She said the ministry had acquired varieties of pasture seeds such as: lablab, centrosema and mucuna that would be multiplied and distributed to farmers in the state.

The commissioner said the training was initiated because most farmers focused only on crop cultivation and neglected pasture production, adding that plans had reached an advanced stage to establish livestock centres at the three grazing reserves in Bursari, Jakusko and Fika local government areas of the state.

According to her, the ministry was collaborating with the federal government and the World Bank on the project.

She said further that through the project, the government would settle herdsmen at the centres and provide schools, clinics, pasture and water to them for maximum meat and milk production.