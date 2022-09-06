Yobe varsity, ABU collaborate on 12 months IJMB programme

Yobe State University Damaturu in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna state have reintroduces a 12 calendar months Interim Joint Matriculation Board Programme (IJMB).

The Vice Chancellor of the Yobe State University, Professor Mohammed Mala Daura, who revealed that the Programme which will hold in the University campus in Damaturu, was aimed at providing opportunities to prospective students.

Daura explained the programme had been in existence but was suspended due to some unforeseen reasons.

He revealed that an inspection team from Ahmadu Bello University visited the University and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness.

“The University did not just jumped into this programme, we have done our homework, we have written to ABU Zaria that is actually housing the programme. There are certain conditions we must meet before approval is given.

“These conditions include facilities required both in terms of infrastructure as well as human resources including laboratories in the University. After going through all the requirements, the ABU Zaria felt we are ready for it having met all the requirements” he said.

The Dean, Pre-Degree of the University, Sani Isa explained that, already sales of admission form is on and the first batch of admission would soon be released, saying the Programme is a window for prospective students who could not pass their Joint Admission Matriculation Board but have the SSCE/NECO requirements.

“We have found out necessary considering the situation of the state and the declaration of the state of emergency by Governor Mai Mala Buni on Education. The leadership of Professor Mala Daura deem it fit to complement that aspect as well create opportunities for those who could not gain admission, to enroll into the Programme,” he explained.

