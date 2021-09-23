Yobe varsity matriculates 2,532 students, charges them to shun misconduct

The vice Chancellor Yobe state University, Prof Mohammed Mala Dauda, Wednesday charged the newly matriculated students to shun all forms of misconduct and be good ambassadors of the university.

Dauda gave the charged at the matriculation ceremony of the 2020/2021 academic session.

He stated that over ten thousand (10.000) candidates applied for admission into the yobe state University Damaturu through UTME and DE but only three thousand two hundred and nighty were admitted.

Daura noted that a total of 2,532 students have been matriculated in the university and the students admitted cut across the local government areas of yobe and other states.

The vice Chancellor revealed that the university which started with 980 students in 2006 has about 9,610 comprising of new and returning undergraduate students.

Professor Daura appreciated the efforts of Yobe state government for the support rendered in running the affairs of the university.

