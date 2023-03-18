Yobe: We should never allow politics divide us – Buni urges residents

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, has urged the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully for hitch-free elections in the state.

In a statement signed by director general, press and media affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the governor said Yobe remains a politically peaceful state with no history of political violence.

The governor urged electorates to build on the successes recorded in previous elections for a hitch free exercise across the state.

“We must not derail from our very successful and excellent record of conducting peaceful elections in Yobe state,” he said.

He assured support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents and all stakeholders to ensure the success of the elections.

“We are a united family and politics must never divide us to fight against each other,” Buni appealed.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

