Yobe’ll soon rank among top 10 in education – Commissioner

The Yobe state commissioner of Basic and secondary education, and chairman state education council technical Committee, Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss, has said the state would be among the first 10 in term of educational development before the end of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration.

He stated this Tuesday during a meeting with State Education Trust Fund Committee (YETFUND) which took place at the Governor’s office Damaturu.

Dr Sani said “I’m optimistic that the emergence of YETFUND, things would work better for Yobeans and history would be very favourable to all of us when we are no more.

“Prior to the advent of this administration in the state, our performances in WAEC and NECO has been something to worry about.

“Yobe state is always ranked no 36out of 36 which is a very ugly situation that makes us hide our faces when other states are discussing issues concerning education.

“Very soon yobeans would begin to rub shoulders on education development with their counterpart from the other 35 states of the nation.”

In his remarks, the chairman state education trust fund, Engr Mohammed Abubakar, said they are going to put in their best and continue to do their best.

He said the meeting between YETFUND and the education technical Committee is to connect, understand themselves and hopefully the whole idea is going to work together for better education in yobe.

