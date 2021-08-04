Yobe’s emergency on education

I, humbly, write to call the attention of Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe state to the state of emergency on education which drew my attention, despite the fact that I am not an indigene of Yobe but Bauchi state.

Despite the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency on education in the state as of now, the state is among the NBC’s statistics with the highest number of out-of-school children roaming the street. According to NBC, the number of out-of-school children in Yobe is alarmingly high. The statistics indicates that about 10.5 million children are out-of-school and your state is among the top five with the highest number.

Furthermore, on November 26, 2019, the governor said, “The number of out-of-school children stands at 400,000 due to the spate of Boko Haram attacks that have been recorded in the state.” Alas! since that year, your positive efforts towards addressing the ugly situation in the state remains unchanged.

Subsequently, Boko Haram is targeting these out-of-school children because it’s easier to recruit them than adults. Despite all these sad scenarios, your state citizens are lamenting over dilapidated classrooms talkless of having conducive learning buildings. And this is in spite of the humongous amount of funds budgeted and released to the education sector.

Regarding the state scholarship scheme, from 2019 to 2021 Yobe state government has spent N800 million on foreign scholarships for only 316 students in different institutions while domestic students who are the majority are being uncared for in releasing of their annual educational support that would ease their sufferings.

With all due respect, sir, judging by your political dexterity, you have to tirelessly work hard by addressing the aforementioned sad status of education in your state, and save Yobe citizens from being recruited by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups. Failure to do so is tantamount to jeopardize the educational condition of your state and the children who are roaming the street due to non-access to school.

In conclusion, I would like to advise the governor of Yobe state to look above his shoulders and live up to his promises during the electioneering campaign.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

[email protected]