Yobe’s unique approach to education development

“In line with our commitment to reform the education sector, I hereby declare a state of emergency on Basic and Secondary education in Yobe state, to build a solid, vibrant and robust foundation for the development of education” – Hon. Mai Mala Buni, 29th May, 2019.

The new approach to changing the face of education in Yobe state under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is fast becoming fruitful. A framework designed by the Buhari administration following the maiden summit on education in the state has contributed to the repositioning process of Yobe from an educationally disadvantaged state to a fast developing and prosperous one.

The constitution of a technical committee under the chairmanship of the former Vice Chancellor University of Maiduguri and now, Vice Chancellor Yobe state University Prof. Malah Daura with other seasoned educationists and intellectuals as members has not only fashioned out a workable system but hastened the development of education in the state.

The report of the technical committee is already translating into early results. For the first time, the state has unprecedented results with good performance in external examinations. The 2020 WAEC examination was unprecedented and exceptionally different. Out of 12, 042 candidates who sat for the examinations, 725 passed with distinctions and credits in all the nine subjects, 2,530 candidates passed with distinctions and five credits in Mathematics and English, 8,042 candidates passed with credits and passes in English, while 7,008 others passed with credits and pass in Mathematics.

Recently, Governor Buni, under the Buni Foreign Scholarship Scheme sponsored 233 students to India to study various professional courses in medicine and engineering, among others. By 2024/2025 when the Buni scholars would be graduating, the state will parade 83 professionals in anesthesia, renal dialysis, and cardiac care. Similarly, 41 pharmacists, 20 radiographers, three opthamologists, 17 medical laboratory scientists, 12 civil engineers, 12 petroleum engineers, five electrical engineers and 14 computer scientists, among others, would also be introduced into public institutions.

This feat became feasible through some strategic interventions including training of 7,719 basic and secondary school teachers on basic teaching skills and methodology of teaching in their respective schools while 200 qualified teachers were recruited to boost manpower in English, mathematics, physics, chemistry and computer science.

Government’s intervention to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning gave birth to the establishment of seven model schools with a total of 430 classrooms in Damaturu, Buni Yadi, Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru and Geidam. Similarly, five new mega schools with 210 classrooms were constructed in Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Geidam, and Buni Yadi to increase access to quality basic education and to decongest public schools in the major towns.

The state government also embarked on rehabilitation of six senior secondary schools including Government Secondary School Jaji-Maji, Government Secondary School Jajere, Government Secondary School Kukargadu, Government Science Technical College Nguru, Government Science Technical College Giedam and Government Secondary School Babbangida.

Mamman Mohammed,

Damaturu, Yobe state