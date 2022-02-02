YOCA tasks women on self reliance, empowerment

The Chief Executive Officer of Yanmo Online Coaching Academy (YOCA), Yanmo Adetula has charged women across the country to empower themselves in order not to be stuck in identity issue.

Yanmo while speaking at the just concluded Abuja Masterclass 2022 organised by YOCA was in conjunction with the Albino Foundation in Abuja, said most women in Nigeria have identity issue as they don’t know who they are.

She explained that the Amplified Masterclass would help Nigerians especially in the way they think and understand their purpose.

According to the founder of Amplify Masterclass, the Masterclass is to make women know that they have potentials inside of them and not always wait for the government to do everything for them.

The CEO said women need to find something to do that is in line with who they are and not to be copycats that do things because other people were doing saying life is not a competition.

In her words “Women need to know that they have so much more in them, we can put up master class and workshops and all the different great initiatives but ultimately we want women to know that they have more.

“So, being marginalised is not an excuse ,if you understand your identity ,and you have a vision and your goals then you will know what you need to do and start to focus on it,” she said .

Also, a Mind Coach, Enya Epelle who spoke about the power of the mind, said the quality of people’s thought determined the outcome of their lives.

Epelle said that there was no reason for excuses neither would there be reasons to fail, Nigerians needed to have a mind shift and begin to engage their minds constructively.

She said that this would produce good outcome not only for themselves but also the generations behind them.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Americare Medical Distributors Ltd, Chichi Iwuamadi said there was need for women to be able to empower other people.

“There is a value in being independent because women build nations, a woman that is independent financially is going to help her family.

“This is because the man only cannot actualise all the goals especially in the type of economy we are in ,so a woman should be resourceful .

A participant, Mrs Joy Ochenya said the Amplified Masterclass was apt and also an eye-opener that will spur women to greater height.