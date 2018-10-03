YOG: Team Nigeria head to Argentina, get anti-doping warning

Seventeen Athletes are currently on their way to Buenos Aires in Argentina, venue of this year’s Youth Olympic Games (YOG) scheduled to begin this weekend.

The Athletes drawn from various sports including athletics, canoeing, wrestling, table tennis, golf, weightlifting, badminton and boxing will represent Nigeria in eight sporting activities.

While sending off the Athletes inside package A of Abuja National stadium, Youth and Sports Permanent secretary Mr Olusola Olusade who optimistic on Nigerian chances tasked the athletes to be law abiding and not to be found wanting in any drug related offences.

“The issue doping can only bring shame of despicable act to the individual involved and the entire country when caught.

We don’t want to win at all cost.

We want to win free and fair.

On his part, Director Grassroots, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Dr Ademola Areh expressed satisfaction with the extent of training camp the Athletes were opportune to and assured that massive medals would be won at the end of the Games on October 18.

“Our Athletes were in camp for over 60 days and they should be able to replicate what they have learnt so far,” He said.

