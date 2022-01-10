Yola NTA station named after Timawus Mathias

The Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Malam Yakubu Mohammed, has approved the naming of the NTA Yola station in Adamawa state after Chief Timawus Mathias.

Chief Mathias was General Manager NTA Yola from 1983 to 1991 when he retired. Under his management, NTA Yola won many coveted prizes and earned a reputation as The Station of Excellence.

Mathias is regarded highly as a mentor to many staff. NTA Yola is the 2nd Broadcasting complex named after Timawus Mathias. DAAR Communication’s AIT Yola is also named after him.





The development has attracted hundreds of congratulatory messages by many social media influencers, especially media professionals across the country.

Yusuf Nadabo, who worked at NTA Yola before being transferred to Abuja national station, said Chief Mathias remains a media national icon whose contribution to the field of journalism is without end.

He said the honour came to the right man at the right time and called on the staff of the station to make Mathias’ name pride of the station while is alive.

