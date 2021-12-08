Yoruba youths raise alarm as oil spill turns political tool

Yoruba youths, under the aegis of the Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM) have noted with regret that the oil spill recorded in Nembe has been turned into a political tool by some people, who will never see anything good on the part of the Buhari led Federal Government.



OYM, in a statement by its leader, Comrade Ade Balogun, said it was surprised that reckless and unfounded statements on the spill could be coming from political leaders.



The statement read: “We members of the Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM), have been closely observing events as they unfold since the Nembe oil spill episode started.



“We have been monitoring developments in the affected community independently and we make bold to say that we are impressed by the remedial efforts put in place by the relevant Federal Government agencies and Aiteo.”



The Yoruba youths, have, however, expressed shock that the development could be turned to political tool, especially coming from the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, adding that “the governor’s comment is, to say the least, wild and suspicious.”



The Oduduwa Youths Movement said that political leaders should always resist the temptation of politicizing issues just for political gains.



The group therefore recommended that the Bayelsa state governor apologize to the federal government and also commend the government for the good work it has done and withdraw all his earlier comments.

