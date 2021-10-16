You are flouting court order, ALGON tells Alabi-led faction

The Secretary of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mohammed Abubakar, has said, the third tier of government has suffered grave set back in its contributions towards cohesive national development.

He said in press statement on Saturday that regardless of its yearly support from the Paris Club with huge donations running into billions, it is has not been fully established if failure to achieve meaningful result was because the federal government tampers with these funds before it gets to ALGON, or it’s just about unpatriotic and uncommitted leadership.

“Series of debt judgments and legal claims continue to deplete the union’s coffers under the old Alabi led ALGON faction”, he alleged.

He said after a long legal battle by some patriotic members, a thorough legal forensic was carried out and executed, pointing out the eligibility of a certain Kolade Alabi who represents Lagos state which isn’t among the 774 local governments of the federation and against the ALGON constitution section 14 on eligibility.

“It was gathered that having secured a valid court order from Justice I. E. Ekwo on March 29, 2021, restraining Hon. Kolade Alabi and Hajiya Binta Bello from parading themselves as leaders of ALGON, an interim management committee was set up and a certain Hon. Abdulahi S. Maje, a serving local government chairman of the 774 LGs, emerged the new leader of the association. It was also gathered that a certain Malik Okpobo, Lamu Demeji have been employing the use of political banditry and some security agencies to harass the IMC.

“Another court judgment was given by Justice H. Maazu of the FCT High Court baring Kolade Alabi, Hajiya Binta Bello and the DSS from interfering with the IMC led by Hon. Maje”, the secretary said.

He alleged that Kolade Alabi who is aware of the law eloped the country to avoid allegations of funds diversion and contempt of court while leaving a kitchen cabinet led by Binta Bello and a certain Malik Okobo and Lamu Demeji to illegally run the affairs of ALGON against a valid court order.

“Contempt of court attracts a jail term under the Nigerian constitution and is frowned at by the NJC. The IMC has however called on agencies with oversight functions to beam their search light and address the alleged misconduct of the defunct Alabi led faction”, he said.