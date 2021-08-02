You are indeed a blessing to Nigeria, Minister Dare celebrates Oborodudu’s rare Olympics feat

Blessing Oborodudu’s feat of qualifying for the final of the 68 kg female wrestling event of the 2020 Olympic has been described as a blessing to Nigeria.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare said, “You are a Blessing to Nigeria and Nigeria’s Athletics family. Team Nigeria is proud of you. Nigerians are proud of you.

“The display is typical of the never say die Nigerian spirit. Keep the tempo going until we reach the ultimate which is the gold.”

On Monday, Blessing becames Nigeria’s first medalist in the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she defeated her wrestling opponent 7-2.

Her qualification for the final guarantees a gold medal or silver for team Nigeria.

Odunayo Adekuoroye and Ese Brume are still in the running for medals.

Oborodudu defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic final.

Related

No tags for this post.