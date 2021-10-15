You are looking for ways to seal Ogba’s hotel, PDP tells Umahi

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state chapter Friday alleged that governor David Umahi has been looking for ways to seal Senator Obinna Ogba’s hotel.

The party has been temporary using the hotel premises, Salt Lake Hotels as it’s office in Ebonyi state since Elder Fred Udeogu’s caretaker Committee assumed duty.

But Governor Umahi during the All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting same Friday alleged that one Kenneth Akparata wrote him that he would be using Salt Lake hotel for a parallel Congress of APC in the state.

Both APC and PDP would be conducting it’s state Congresses on Saturday, while APC holds it’s own at Pa Oruta Ngele township stadium, PDP would hold it’s Congress at Salt Lake Hotels.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi had order the state Commissioner of police, CP Aliyu Gabar, to take over the hotel and see that no party activity takes place there.

He said, “I can’t remember his name they said is Kenneth Nwakparata, that he wants to conduct parrrel Congress that letter he wrote is a fake news and I have declared him wanted. Anywhere you see him, bring him to the police you will get 500.000.00, and where he wants to conduct the Congress is at Obinna Ogba hotel. Well they have gone to ask and they said they didn’t booked the place but only wrote to me.

“I am cancelling any meeting there tomorrow. There shall be no meeting there and the CP must take over the entire place, must be beef up security but if you want to try, you try and go there and see what will happen. I am the chief security officer of the state and it is my duty to maintain law and order.

“No be every governor they go try anyhow make them try this one and see. Is not possible for everybody to be very happy that not withstanding, if you want accommodation we will give you but must not be your will that must stand is the will of the majority of the people of Ebonyi state because Ebonyi state is APC and APC is Ebonyi state.

“Let me commend the various senatorial zones for the manner and peaceful way they resolved the positions that were zoned to them . The party Constitution accommodate zoning and so there is nothing anybody can do about that.”

Reacting to the governor’s claims, the caretaker chairman of PDP, Elder Fred Udeogu, said the Umahi’s claim was baseless, and that he was rather looking for ways to seal the senator’s hotels.

“I state categorically that the information you people have is as useless as it is unimaginable . As far as I am concerned, the owner of this hotel is a bonafide member of PDP. It is not easy for even an APC man to even come here to use this place for anything.

“The level of non communication between PDP and APC is so diametic. Is been long the governor has been looking for how to seal a hotel that belongs to a Distinguished senator.

“This is baseless and directionless issues. Umahi lacks focus, advisers by saying he will seal this hotel, let him come and seal it we are waiting. We applied to the police about a month ago and they have the timetable of PDP that covers the ward, LG and state. We are carefully avoiding the government facility,” he said.