You are the best CEO, Leadership Newspaper tells NNPC boss

The new Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd is set to be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 2022, according to the pioneer CEO of the National Oil Company, Mal. Mele Kyari.

Mr. Kyari made this revelation on Tuesday day while receiving the Award of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group CEO of the Year 2021, which was held at the ICC, Abuja.

The LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards also saw Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and WTO DG Ngozi Okonja-Iweala receive the LEADERSHIP Person of the Year Award.

According to the Newspaper’s Editorial Board, “Kyari has run the NNPC with a high degree of transparency and accountability…Under his watch, the NNPC became an incorporated entity in line with the PIA 2021.

“Kyari played a major role in turning NNPC into a profit-making National Oil Company and is instrumental in driving the present administration’s gas revolution, among other innovations.”

Speaking virtually from Luanda, Angola where he is attending the meeting of African Petroleum Conference (CAPDE VIII) comprising the CEOs of Africa’s National Oil Companies, Mr. Kyari expressed “profound appreciation” to the LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group for recognising the efforts of the NNPC.

He said such recognition is a challenge to do more.

