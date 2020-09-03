You can’t impose Babaloja on Oyo traders – Coalition tells Olubadan, Makinde

Fresh crisis is brewing in Oyo state as the Coalition of Traders in the state Wednesday kicked against alleged imposition of Alhaji Y K Abass on them as Babalaje (head of traders) by the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Governor Seyi Makinde .

The coalition in a letter has advised Chief Abass to stop parading himself as the Babaloja of Oyo state as they are ready to defend the association’s constitution by resisting the alleged imposition.

In the letter signed by Comrade Ajala, Comrade Abu Abioye and Comrade (Mrs.) Oyewo made available to journalists in Ibadan, the coalition accused some individuals among the traders in the state of planning to cause crisis in the association with the issue.

They said, “It’s an embarrassment and very disgraceful that some individuals could nursed the idea of imposing a leader on over two million market men and women in the state at the period when everyone is praying God to completely drive COVID -19 away from Oyo state to enable normalcy returns and end the suffering of our dear people.

“We hereby warn whoever is parading himself as Babaloja to stop doing so immediately because we won’t compromise our stand on the choice of Alhaji Sumaila Aderemi Jimoh as Babaloja of Oyo State. We are ready to defend the mandate of over two million people without fear of intimidation or arrassment. As law abiding citizens we hereby appeal to the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Commissioner of Police, Heads of other security agencies, the traditional rulers, religious leaders, leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Congress and personalities in the society to as a matter of urgency and necessity intervene to prevent looming crisis and possible break down of laws and order,” it said

The coalition emphasized in the letter “that over two million market men and women from the 33 Local Government Councils in Oyo State agreed and nominated the Chairman of Babaloja and Iyaloja of Bodija Market, Ibadan, who is also the Chairman of Babaloja and Iyaloja of 11 Local Government Councils in Oyo State, Alhaji Sumaila Aderemi Jimoh as Babaloja Of Oyo State”, it said.