You can’t win Anambra with propaganda, group tells Soludo

A political pressure group Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has told the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo to reach out to the people with issues of governance instead of spreading empty propaganda against his opponents.

The group coordinator, Mr. Samuel Okolo stated this while reacting to a statement credited to Soludo, where he accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba of kidnap of a sitting governor.

He stated that: “It is obvious that Soludo has short memories, let us remind Soludo and his failed stakeholders of APGA that Sen. Andy Uba is a peace loving man who detest violence. There was a White Paper that came out during that period that cleared him from that allegation”.

Okolo further said that when the event happened Senator Any Uba was not even in the country.

He said Soludo antics is mere distraction from bringing to the fore issues that will benefit the people of Anambra and that he nothing to campaign with as his party, APGA has failed the state woefully.

He there is every indication to show that Soludo and his party, the APGA have been rejected by the people of Anambra.

According to him, the obsession Soludo has to peddle propaganda against Andy Uba show that it is obvious that the APC is cruising to victory in Saturday’s election.

“After weeks of running a shadowy campaign anchored on propaganda and character assassination, the outgoing All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration in Anambra State may have finally woken up to reality: that the APC candidate, Uba, is indeed its nemesis”, he said.