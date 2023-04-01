You fought to uphold democracy in Nigeria, APC G3 hails Tinubu at 71



The APC Grassroots Governance Group (APC G3) has congratulated President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday, saying “God kept him to play a significant role in the history of Nigeria.”



The group also hailed Asiwaju Tinubu for showing determination, tenacity in his political career, and for fighting all his life to uphold democracy across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

he foremost Support Group in a press release on Saturday, said signed by APC G3 Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, Chairman, Advisory Board, Prof. Ojo Emmanuel Ademola and National Coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema, said that the President-Elect is reinvigorated for the task which history has bestowed on him.

The statement read: “APC G3 is happy that on his 71st birthday, the President-Elect has made a promise that Nigerians will soon enjoy a better country whether they voted for him or not during the recent general elections.

“This indeed is typical of Asiwaju Tinubu, who has built bridges across the country, irrespective of tribe and religion. He’s a great mind who cares and supports Nigerians across the six geo-political zones. A true Nigerian and Nigeria leader per excellence.

“Most importantly, Asiwaju Tinubu, you are a grateful heart who expresses appreciation to God All-powerful consistently for your life, and different gifts and explicitly for every one of the open doors and entryways God has opened to you en route up-till-date and then beyond.

“We, the APC G3 leaders, members, and stakeholders of our support group, join all of the well-wishers here and around the world in praying to God to grant Your Excellency many more years of excellent health and divine wisdom in your illustrious service to our country and humanity so that you can continue to use your Midas Touch to build a better Nigeria, particularly from May 29, 2023, when you are inaugurated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the benefit of all Nigerians after that.

“Happy Birthday, your Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

