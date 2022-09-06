You have failed Nigerians, electricity employees tackle GenCos, DisCos

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Monday, said despite privitasation of the power sector, Nigerians were yet to derive any valur from the exercise.

The organising secretary, Northeast zone of the union, Mr. Skanta A. Mshelinga at a press conference held in Jos, said it is an undeniable truth that the power sector privatisation has not added value to the lives of Nigerians.

“The entire exercise which could be described as a charade has not brought any meaningful impact or improvement of the sector; rather, it has led the nation to a huge set back,” they said.

They stated further that the same equipment inherited pre-privitasation era, have remained what drives the sector with no visible attempt by the Generation Companies (GenCos) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) to upgrade and expand their capacities.

“The infrastructure development by the New Business Owners in the sector has almost gone comatose while the socio-economic status of the average worker in the sector has continued to decline,” the union said.

The union said despite improvement in the wheeling capacity of 7000MW, by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) under the federal government, “the generation output has been dwindling below 5000MW.”

