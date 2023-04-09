You remain expelled, can’t win Delta governorship seat through court – APC tells Omo-Agege

The Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the governorship candidate of the party and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, that he cannot win the state through the court.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori, won the March, 18, 2023 Delta state governorship, which Omo-Agege is challenging at the Court.

In a communique after its emergency meeting in Asaba, Delta state, on April 7th, 2023, signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ulebor Isaac and 25 others, the APC state chapter of the party cautioned Omo-Agege that Imo scenario cannot be re-enacted in the state, where the Supreme Court declared the present governor of Imo state as the winner of the election.

The Delta state chapter of the party insisted that Omo-Agege remained expelled from APC, warning that the plan by a faction of the party to hold a meeting on Tuesday April 11, 2023 to pass a vote of confidence on the Deputy President of the Senate would amount to nothing.

APC said it is aware of the plan where some of the members have been promised ministerial positions in the next government and pipeline contract.

APC said, “Such would not work because Omo-Agege didn’t work for the victory of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We noted the forced efforts of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to cause members of his ‘kangaroo Exco’ in his ward and State to refute his expulsion. The general public is hereby notified that Ovie Omo-Agege’s expulsion stands and he remains expelled.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege did not support the President-elect Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the National Convention that produced the Candidate.

“During the campaigns Ovie Omo- Agege and his boys worked for Peter Obi. He entered into an alliance with Labour Party to work for Labour for President and for Labour to work for him (Ovie Omo-Agege) during his Gubernatorial election. In fact, Ovie Omo-Agege did not believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the Election.

“All Omo-Agege’s campaign posters had Peter Obi and he never mentioned Bola Tinubu during his campaigns.”

The Delta APC called on the Nigerian Judicial Commission (NJC) to monitor and watch the judicial proceeding of Delta state governorship from Tribunal to Supreme Court, adding that the Court can’t make Omo-Agege governor as that will not be acceptable.

The party however, passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu and also congratulated the President-elect, Tinubu.

“We again unanimously express our overwhelming vote of confidence and unalloyed loyalty to President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR), and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu (CFR). We also Congratulate our President-elect Senator Ahmed Tinubu as we look forward to his swearing-in,” the party said.

