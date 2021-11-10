You were twice removed over graft, PDP tells Hembe

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, Tuesday, took a swipe on member of House of Representatives from Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency, Barrister Herman Iorwase Hembe, saying he has no moral ground to speak on issues of finances, having been removed twice from positions over allegations of graft.



Hembe was alleged to have tongue-lashed Governor Samuel Ortom during interface hosted by him, with members of the academia drawn from tertiary institutions of learning in the state.

Hembe was said to have criticised Ortom’s handling of local government finances and claimed that the governor has fared poorly in infrastructure.



The event was said to be part of activities of the lawmaker’s ambition to be elected governor of Benue state in 2023.

But reacting, the PDP in a statement signed by the publicity secretary, Bengba Iortyom, said it was bemusing that the Jechira representative in the NASS threatened to lead a revolution in the administration of local government finances as he was twice removed from House committee chairmanship positions on allegations graft.

Bemgba said the minimum expecting of the party and indeed Benue people, from the 4th term federal legislator, was for his views to have risen above the regular spate of fantastic promises with the intent to attract the support of the unsuspecting and gullible.

“But we and others who harboured such expectations were disappointed.”