Youcansing show: Great is season 2 winner

Divine Great from Edo State has emerged as the winner of the second season of the Youcansing music show in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Youcansing music show Season 2 started on Oct. 3 with over 200 applicants from all over the country who tried to get into the show.

Richmond Atu-Johnson, the host of the show told NAN on Monday that out of the over 200 contestants, only 96 made it to the live show.

“The show celebrated Nigeria’s 61st independence as contestants were made to sing a song celebrating Nigeria at 61.

“The show had four stages and seven contestants made it to the penultimate stage.

“Divine Great, a 20-year old medical student from the University of Calabar emerged the winner, beating both MarySavio Okundo from Ebonyi State and Petra Alare who finished as the first and second runners up respectively.

“Divine Great won the N5 million prize money, while the runners up received Music Contract deals from Cityhill Records, one of the partners of the Youcansing Show as well as Full music scholarship training at Cityhill Music Academy,” he said.

Great told NAN that she was very grateful to her mother who was both her greatest inspiration and her manager, adding that she supported her every step of the way to be a part of the show.

“I am not a fan of Facebook, but the day I decided to go online, I saw the advert and showed my mum who then advised and encouraged me to participate in the show.

“At first, I wondered how I was going to cope with the show, especially with my studies which was very demanding and took most of my time.

“However, with my mum’s support I was able to pull through with all the challenges that came with the show and I am so glad that all my efforts paid off at the end of the day,” she said.

Great also expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the show for the opportunity to showcase her talent as well as her mum and to all her friends and fans who voted for her during the course of the show.

NAN also reports that the second season of the YOUCANSING show unlike the first was broadcasted live on television both TSTV cable network and NTA Entertainment aired the show. (NAN)