You’ll return home, Bagudu assures Kebbi IDPs 

The governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has assured that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state will return home to continue their normal life.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to rural development.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, said the governor Sunday gave the assurance at an IDP camp located in Ribah headquarters of Danko/Wasagu local government area during the flag-off and distribution of food and non-food items to hundreds of displaced persons.

The distribution was by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and performed by the federal commissioner of the agency, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The Kebbi state governor expressed delight about the gradual return of peace to areas affected by banditry in Zuru Emirate.

The statement said Bagudu also commended the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for providing necessary security presence involving the police, army and other security services to all the affected communities.

The statement reads: “Governor Bagudu welcomed the desire of those displaced to return to their homes and engage in agricultural production.

“The governor said Kebbi state received IDPs from neighbouring states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger, assuring that his administration would continue to provide the essential support to them and encourage the enrolment of their children into schools for formal education.”

